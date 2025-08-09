3 Injured After Being Shot 'in the Heart of Times Square'

Three people were wounded during a shooting in New York City's iconic Times Square, the New York Police Department said Saturday, per the AP . One person has been arrested and is being questioned over the shooting, which took place around 1:20am, the police said. ABC News reports the suspect who was arrested is 17, with authorities noting they believe the teen was in a dispute with a 19-year-old before gunfire broke out. The firearm thought to have been used in the shooting was reportedly recovered at the scene.

Video on social media showed people running away from the scene, while police surrounded a vehicle and attended to the wounded lying on the ground. "Three people have been shot in the heart of Times Square," read a social media post by a photographer who witnessed the shooting, per the London Times. "Bodies are on the ground, bullet holes pierce car windows. The chaos unfolded near a major tourist area."

The three shooting victims—a 19-year-old male shot in the foot; an 18-year-old female grazed in the neck; and a 65-year-old male hit in the leg—were taken to Bellevue Hospital and are said to be in stable condition, according to the NYPD. New York City has seen a remarkable drop in gun violence this year. Through Aug. 3, it has seen its fewest shootings in decades, down 23% so far since last year.