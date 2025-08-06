US to Send Migrants to Rwanda, Site of Human Rights Abuses

Rwanda has struck a new deal with the United States to accept up to 250 migrants deported from American soil. The agreement, inked in Kigali in June, is part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to increase deportations to third countries amid its push for tougher immigration enforcement, per Reuters. Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo said it agreed to the deal "in part because nearly every Rwandan family has experienced the hardships of displacement, and our societal values are founded on reintegration and rehabilitation." Rwanda will have the final say on who is accepted, with those approved eligible for job training, healthcare, and housing support as they begin life in one of Africa's fastest-growing economies.