Johnny Carson's 3rd Ex-Wife Dies at 93

Joanna Carson, a former top fashion model and the third wife of late TV host Johnny Carson, has died, according to social media posts shared by friends and a tribute from the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. Her passing was acknowledged privately in July, with a funeral held last week, People reports. She was 93, Extra reports. The foundation praised Carson's long-standing support, noting she embodied the spirit of Elizabeth Taylor herself.

Joanna first crossed paths with Johnny Carson in 1971 at New York's 21 Club. At the time, she was already an established name in modeling. Their courtship was persistent—Carson reportedly called her every day at the same time for a year, culminating in their marriage in 1972, shortly after his second divorce. The union was made public in dramatic fashion during a Tonight Show 10th anniversary celebration, catching many by surprise.

The marriage lasted until 1985. Friends and acquaintances described Joanna as possessing a certain charm and adaptability, with actress Ruta Lee once likening her grace in relationships to that of Josephine with Napoleon—emphasizing sensitivity rather than manipulation. Carson was involved with multiple philanthropic efforts, produced several Broadway shows, and worked closely with fashion designer Michaele Vollbracht's company.

Johnny Carson would go on to marry Alexis Maas, remaining together until his death in 2005. Joanna, for her part, had previously been married to Tim Holland, with whom she had a son who predeceased her in 1994.