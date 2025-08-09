Money  | 
10 Wealthiest States by Household Income

Massachusetts is No. 1 at more than $106K
Posted Aug 9, 2025 10:00 AM CDT
10 States Where Residents Earn the Most
The Boston skyline. In terms of household income, Massachusetts is the wealthiest state.   (Getty / xbrchx)

Median household income in the US has ticked up above $80,000, notes Yahoo Finance, but residents in some states tend to pull in more. Using data from the Federal Reserve, the outlet has ranked the top 10 wealthiest states in that regard:

  1. Massachusetts, $106,500 median household income
  2. Maryland, $102,000
  3. Utah, $101,200
  4. New Hampshire, $98,780
  5. Alaska, $98,190
  6. Hawaii, $97,360
  7. Colorado, $96,640
  8. Virginia, $96,490
  9. Washington, $93,440
  10. Connecticut, $92,240
Read the full story, which notes that residents in these states may not feel that well off, for various reasons. Hawaii, for example, has the highest cost of living in the nation.

