10 Wealthiest States by Household Income

Median household income in the US has ticked up above $80,000, notes Yahoo Finance, but residents in some states tend to pull in more. Using data from the Federal Reserve, the outlet has ranked the top 10 wealthiest states in that regard:
- Massachusetts, $106,500 median household income
- Maryland, $102,000
- Utah, $101,200
- New Hampshire, $98,780
- Alaska, $98,190
- Hawaii, $97,360
- Colorado, $96,640
- Virginia, $96,490
- Washington, $93,440
- Connecticut, $92,240
, which notes that residents in these states may not feel
that well off, for various reasons. Hawaii, for example, has the highest cost of living in the nation.