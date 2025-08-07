Stephen Miller's Wife Ditches Musk Job, Launches Podcast

Trump ally Katie Miller, wife of White House adviser Stephen Miller, is ditching her recent work partnership with Elon Musk and launching a podcast. "For MAGA and President Trump's legacy to grow long term, we must talk to conservative women," Miller tells Axios of her new venture, which will be "about women, for women—with men, too, talking about what matters to women. ... There isn't a place for a mom like me, mom of three young kids ... and a wife, and trying to do a career, eat healthy, work out."

Details: Miller says the right-leaning, investor-backed podcast, which will air each Monday from a studio erected in her DC-area home, won't focus on politics but will cover "lifestyle, what's going on, real honest conversations—none of the bulls---." Guests will include politicians, but also "business leaders, celebrities, musicians, artists, scientists—you name it," per Miller, who adds, "There isn't a place for a mom like me to get lifestyle information, news, laugh with our friends, gossip about what's going on in the world from our perspective."