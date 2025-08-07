Stephen Miller's Wife Ditches Musk Job, Launches Podcast

Wife of WH deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller says venture is geared toward right-wing women
Posted Aug 7, 2025 8:33 AM CDT
Stephen Miller's Wife Launches Podcast for Right-Wing Women
Katie Miller is seen during a dinner in the State Dining Room of the White House on July 18, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump ally Katie Miller, wife of White House adviser Stephen Miller, is ditching her recent work partnership with Elon Musk and launching a podcast. "For MAGA and President Trump's legacy to grow long term, we must talk to conservative women," Miller tells Axios of her new venture, which will be "about women, for women—with men, too, talking about what matters to women. ... There isn't a place for a mom like me, mom of three young kids ... and a wife, and trying to do a career, eat healthy, work out."

  • Details: Miller says the right-leaning, investor-backed podcast, which will air each Monday from a studio erected in her DC-area home, won't focus on politics but will cover "lifestyle, what's going on, real honest conversations—none of the bulls---." Guests will include politicians, but also "business leaders, celebrities, musicians, artists, scientists—you name it," per Miller, who adds, "There isn't a place for a mom like me to get lifestyle information, news, laugh with our friends, gossip about what's going on in the world from our perspective."

  • Initial interviews: For the first few episodes, Miller already has interviews with Vice President JD Vance, boxer Mike Tyson, and ex-ESPN host Sage Steele in the bank.
  • Husband: Miller says her spouse, now the White House's deputy chief of staff, is "incredibly supportive" of her new project and has even helped her with the guest lineup.
  • Musk: Miller left her job as a "special government employee" with the Trump administration in May to work full time with ex-DOGE chief Musk, and it doesn't appear there's any bad blood between the two as she sets off on her own, despite rumors. "I hope Elon is a listener to the podcast and I hope to have him as a guest one day," she tells Axios, adding of both her former bosses, "I'm incredibly grateful to President Trump and Elon for the ability to enact lasting change. We got a lot done. ... We reshaped how the federal bureaucracy views government spending."
  • Access: Miller's podcast can be found on her website, as well as on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, among other platforms.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X