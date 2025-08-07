Now Joining ICE: Superman Star

Dean Cain, best known for his '90s run as Superman, says he's joining US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to back President Trump's push for mass deportations. The 59-year-old actor announced the move during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News, explaining that after sharing an ICE recruitment video on Instagram and seeing the buzz it caused, he decided to sign up with the agency, per the Guardian . "I've spoken with some officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent, ASAP," he told host Jesse Watters.

ICE has seen an aggressive ramp-up in operations and a $75 billion funding boost as part of Trump's latest immigration crackdown. The agency is hoping for at least 3,000 arrests daily, and critics say its tactics have swept up not only undocumented immigrants, but also legal residents and US citizens. Protests have erupted nationwide, with the administration now prosecuting those who object to or film ICE arrests.

Cain said his decision was motivated by what he sees as a patriotic duty. "This country was built on patriots stepping up, whether it was popular or not, and doing the right thing," he said. USA Today notes that the actor posted a recruitment promo on X encouraging others to follow in his footsteps, in which he said that he hopes other former officers especially—he has apparently served as a deputy sheriff and reserve cop—follow his lead to help the agency meet ambitious new hiring goals. Cain also weighed in on the ongoing debate over cultural shifts in Hollywood, criticizing changes to Superman and Disney characters as too "woke," while arguing that America's openness to immigrants must be balanced by rules and limits. (Meanwhile, ICE is scrapping age limits for recruits.)