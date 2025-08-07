New Nike Sneakers Going to a Very Limited Group

It's Delta Air Lines' 100th anniversary this year, and as part of the celebration, the carrier has teamed up with Nike to offer a special perk to its workforce: the opportunity to purchase a Delta-branded pair of Air Force 1 sneakers from the footwear giant. GQ calls the new novelty offering from Nike "a cool shoe to celebrate a cool occasion," describing the sneaker as "a classic white AF1 leather upper with a silver swoosh and a navy outline, in keeping with Delta's traditional colors," along with Delta's red triangle logo near the heel and a "cool commemorative banner" for the airline's centennial on the shoe's tongue.

The magazine notes how the concept of exclusivity in footwear, with special items being offered to select groups only, can place those items in high demand and drive up what people are willing to pay for them if they can find them. For instance, Nike's Wu-Tang Clan Dunks, available initially only to those associated with the hip-hop group, are still fetching five figures, even now that the general public has a chance to buy them. Delta employees in this case will be able to purchase the unique Air Force 1 models via a dedicated company portal. Axios reports that the sneakers will go for $150 a pair, and that Delta workers can pick up a max of two pairs each through Aug. 22.