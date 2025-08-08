Our ChatGPT Overlords Have an Update

OpenAI on Thursday released the fifth generation of the artificial intelligence technology that powers ChatGPT, a product update that's being closely watched as a measure of whether generative AI is advancing rapidly or hitting a plateau. GPT-5 arrives more than two years after the March 2023 release of GPT-4, bookending a period of intense commercial investment, hype, and worry over AI's capabilities. In anticipation, rival Anthropic released the latest version of its own chatbot, Claude, earlier in the week, part of a race with Google and other competitors in the US and China to leapfrog each other on AI benchmarks. Meanwhile, the AP reports that longtime OpenAI partner Microsoft said it will incorporate GPT-5 into its own AI assistant, Copilot.

Expectations are high for the newest version of OpenAI's flagship model because the San Francisco company has long positioned its technical advancements as a path toward artificial general intelligence, or AGI, a technology that is supposed to surpass humans at economically valuable work. It is also trying to raise huge amounts of money to get there, in part to pay for the costly computer chips and data centers needed to build and run the technology. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described the new model as a "significant step along our path to AGI" but mostly focused on its usability to the 700 million people he says use ChatGPT each week. "It's like talking to an expert—a legitimate PhD-level expert in anything, any area you need, on demand," Altman said at a launch event Thursday.

It may take some time to see how people use the new model—now available, with usage limits, to anyone with a free ChatGPT account. OpenAI's presenters also spent time talking about safety improvements to stop the chatbot from producing harmful responses to "cleverly worded" prompts that could bypass its guardrails. At a technical level, GPT-5 shows "modest but significant improvements" on the latest benchmarks, but when compared to GPT-4, it also looks very different and resets OpenAI's flagship technology in a way that could set the stage for future innovations, said John Thickstun, an assistant professor of computer science at Cornell University. "I do think there's still a lot of headroom for them, and other people in this space, to continue to improve the technology," he said.