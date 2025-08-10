Mexico to Adidas: You Ripped Off Our Sandals

Mexican authorities are accusing sportswear company Adidas of plagiarizing artisans in southern Mexico, alleging that a new sandal design is strikingly similar to the traditional Indigenous footwear known as huaraches, per the AP. Adidas responded in a letter on Friday, saying that the company "deeply values the cultural wealth of Mexico's Indigenous people and recognizes the relevance" of the criticisms. It requested to sit down with local officials and to discuss how it can "repair the damage" to Indigenous populations.