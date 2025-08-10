US May Invite Zelensky to Alaska Summit, Too

As President Trump prepares for a high-stakes summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, NBC News reports that the White House is weighing a surprise move: inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to join the talks. "It's being discussed," a person briefed on the discussions tells the outlet. NewsNation, a sister network to the Hill , also is reporting that the idea is under consideration. The Ukrainian government hasn't commented on the possibility.

"The president remains open to a trilateral summit with both leaders," a senior White House official told NewsNation. "Right now, the White House is planning the bilateral meeting requested by President Putin." Trump is scheduled to meet Putin on August 15 as part of a push to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine. Previously, the White House had wanted a Zelensky-Putin meeting to precede any Trump-Putin summit, but Trump later dropped that as a prerequisite.

These diplomatic moves follow a recent visit to Moscow by Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, ahead of a ceasefire deadline set by Trump. Putin has not agreed to a ceasefire, instead proposing a settlement that would allow Russia to retain significant Ukrainian territory. Zelensky has rejected any territorial concessions, warning that giving up land would lead to further Russian aggression.