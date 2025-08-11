Trump Golf Resort Uproots Vietnam Farmers

Plans for a $1.5 billion Trump-branded golf resort in Vietnam are sparking anxiety among local farmers who say they are being forced off their land with little compensation. Nguyen Thi Huong, a farmer in Hung Yen province near Hanoi, was told to vacate her small plot for a payout of about $3,200 and some rice—a sum she says won't cover her loss of livelihood, per Reuters . She, like thousands of villagers affected, faces an uncertain future as construction on the first Trump Organization project in Vietnam moves forward next month. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said he was motivated to "expedite" the project weeks before President Trump announced a trade deal with Vietnam, per NBC News .

The development, led by Vietnamese real estate firm Kinhbac City, will pay the Trump Organization $5 million for brand licensing, but the Trump family business will have no direct role in compensating farmers. Residents say compensation offers vary—between $12 and $30 per square meter—depending on land size and location, with most payments falling at the low end. In some cases, offers also include payments for uprooted crops and several months' supply of rice. Authorities insist the packages are fair, but many farmers—a majority of them older—argue the compensation won't help them adapt to a rapidly modernizing economy.

Vietnamese law allows the government to reclaim farmland, which is state-managed and assigned to families for long-term use. Protests against such takeovers are frequent but rarely lead to policy changes. While some locals see the golf resort as a chance to profit—one eatery owner plans to expand as land prices rise—many remain skeptical. "We have no right to negotiate," said one farmer, pointing out that the land is being taken for a commercial project, not public infrastructure. Final details on compensation are set to be approved next month.