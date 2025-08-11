Crime  | 
Lababu

Thieves Hit LA Store for $7K in Labubus

Store says thieves took its entire inventory of the summer's hottest toy
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 11, 2025 6:29 AM CDT
Thieves Hit LA Store for $7K in Labubus
A customer shows a new Labubu doll to media during the opening of Germany's first shop for Labubu plush dolls in Berlin, July 25, 2025.   (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Even criminals have a soft spot for stuffed toys—especially those of the variety that attract labels like "summer's hottest toy" and can sell for up to the relatively posh neighborhood of $500. As the AP reports, a group of masked thieves stole about $7,000 worth of Labubu dolls from a Los Angeles-area store last week. The incident took place early Wednesday at a store in La Puente, a city about 18 miles east of Los Angeles, the LA County Sheriff's Department said. The department said the suspects used a stolen Toyota Tacoma in the incident, which was recovered shortly afterward, reports NBC News. The agency said it was investigating the case and did not have additional information.

Toy vendor One Stop Sales said in an Instagram post that the thieves took all of the store's inventory and trashed the establishment. The store posted surveillance footage showing a group of people wearing hoodies and face coverings breaking in. The suspects are seen shuffling through items and carrying boxes out of the shop. "We are still in shock," the store said in its post, urging people to help find the thieves. Labubu dolls, created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, have become a popular collectible item a decade after the toothy monsters were first introduced.

