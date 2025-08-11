Thieves Hit LA Store for $7K in Labubus

Even criminals have a soft spot for stuffed toys—especially those of the variety that attract labels like "summer's hottest toy" and can sell for up to the relatively posh neighborhood of $500. As the AP reports, a group of masked thieves stole about $7,000 worth of Labubu dolls from a Los Angeles-area store last week. The incident took place early Wednesday at a store in La Puente, a city about 18 miles east of Los Angeles, the LA County Sheriff's Department said. The department said the suspects used a stolen Toyota Tacoma in the incident, which was recovered shortly afterward, reports NBC News. The agency said it was investigating the case and did not have additional information.