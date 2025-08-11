Chinese Ships Collide on Chase in Disputed Waters

A Chinese warship collided with its own coast guard vessel while chasing a Philippine ship near the disputed Scarborough Shoal on Monday, increasing tensions in an area of the South China Sea where China and the Philippines already are engaged in a maritime standoff. Commodore Jay Tarriela of the Philippine coast guard said his crew was distributing aid to local fishermen when the Chinese coast guard executed what he called a risky maneuver, causing "substantial damage" to the Chinese warship's forward deck, the BBC reports.

Video released by Manila shows a Chinese ship spraying water at the Philippine vessel, then abruptly striking a larger Chinese warship. The damaged warship was left unseaworthy, according to Philippine authorities, though it's unclear if anyone was injured. A spokesperson for China's coast guard said its patrols "took all necessary measures, including tracking, monitoring, blocking, and controlling, to drive the Philippine vessels away," per the Washington Post.

The two countries frequently trade accusations of maritime provocations. Previous encounters in the area have involved water cannons and, more recently, hand-to-hand skirmishes with bladed weapons. Manila has repeatedly called on Beijing to respect international maritime conventions, per the BBC, warning that such tactics could spark more accidents. The Scarborough Shoal was seized by China in 2012.