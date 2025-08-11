Filing Says Arbitration Ended Daryl Hall-John Oates Battle

Daryl Hall and John Oates have resolved their dispute over a Hall & Oates business partnership through arbitration, reaching a private ending after details of their rift went public in court documents filed in a 2023 lawsuit by Hall against Oates, according to a court filing Monday. In the status report, attorneys for Hall noted that the case received a final judgment in arbitration and that they filed a proposed order for the judge, Nashville Chancellor Russell Perkins, to dismiss the case, the AP reports. In mid-July, Perkins ordered Hall's attorneys to offer an update in the case, which had last seen a public filing in December 2023.

It's unclear when the arbitration process was finalized. And details were not revealed about the outcome between the musicians who made music together for more than a half-century, including hits in the 1970s and '80s such as "Maneater," "Rich Girl," and "I Can't Go for That (No Can Do)." In 2023 filings, Hall accused Oates of blindsiding and betraying him, saying their relationship and his trust in Oates have deteriorated. Oates replied that he was "deeply hurt" that Hall was making "inflammatory, outlandish, and inaccurate statements" about him.

The judge had paused the sale of Oates' stake in Whole Oats Enterprises LLP to Primary Wave IP Investment Management LLC. Whole Oats includes valuable Hall & Oates materials such as trademarks, personal name and likeness rights, record royalty income, and website and social media assets, a court declaration says. Last year, Oates told the AP that he'd had "no communication" with Hall and declined to discuss the legal proceedings. He did not see a Hall & Oates reunion in his future. "You can ask Daryl Hall what he thinks. But for me personally, no," Oates said. Hall was then asked if the ship had sailed on mending the pair's relationship. "That ship has gone to the bottom of the ocean," Hall responded.