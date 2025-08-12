Investigators See Evidence Russia Hacked Court System

US investigators have found evidence connecting Russia to the breach of the computer system that handles federal court documents. Those briefed on the investigation said it's not clear whether other countries were involved, or what organization is responsible, the New York Times reports. The files could disclose sources and the names of people charged with national security crimes. System administrators have told Justice Department officials, clerks, and chief judges in federal courts that "persistent and sophisticated cyber threat actors have recently compromised sealed records," according to an internal memo the Times reviewed, and advised taking the most sensitive documents out of the system.
Searches conducted in the system included information on midlevel criminal cases in several places, such as the New York City area, some of which involved people with Russian or Eastern European surnames. Federal officials are trying to assess the damage to the sprawling system that they knew had major vulnerabilities, per the Times. Administrators announced measures last week to better protect the network, which includes the Case Management/Electronic Case Files system used to upload documents and PACER—a searchable public database for documents and court dockets. President Trump is to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.