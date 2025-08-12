Investigators See Evidence Russia Hacked Court System

US investigators have found evidence connecting Russia to the breach of the computer system that handles federal court documents. Those briefed on the investigation said it's not clear whether other countries were involved, or what organization is responsible, the New York Times reports. The files could disclose sources and the names of people charged with national security crimes. System administrators have told Justice Department officials, clerks, and chief judges in federal courts that "persistent and sophisticated cyber threat actors have recently compromised sealed records," according to an internal memo the Times reviewed, and advised taking the most sensitive documents out of the system.