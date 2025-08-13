Russia Linked to Hack of Federal Court Filing System

Hackers with suspected ties to Russia recently penetrated the federal court filing system, exposing sensitive documents and highlighting major security flaws in one of the US justice system's most critical networks, the New York Times reports. The hack targeted the computer network that manages federal court documents, including classified records that could expose sensitive sources and individuals charged with national security violations. While it's still unclear whether the operation was run directly by Russian intelligence or if other nations were involved, officials say the infiltration appears to have been a prolonged campaign, possibly years-long.

Court administrators recently alerted the Justice Department and federal judges that "persistent and sophisticated" hackers had compromised sealed court records, advising urgent removal of the most sensitive files from the digital system. The intrusion reportedly included cases involving people with Russian and Eastern European surnames across at least eight district courts, including in New York City and in several Midwestern states. The Eastern District of New York now requires such files to be kept on separate drives, outside the main PACER database.

Officials are still trying to determine what information was accessed and how deeply the hackers penetrated the system, which has long been seen as vulnerable to foreign threats. There was a similar attack on the court filing system in 2020, during President Trump's first term. Russian hackers were also suspected of playing a role in that breach, Politico reports. A source with knowledge of the latest hack tells the outlet, "It was like taking candy from a baby for these guys."