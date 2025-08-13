The Wild Story of How Jason Momoa Quit Smoking

Jason Momoa has revealed he nearly died while surfing—a terrifying incident that changed him instantly. The Aquaman star joined Smartless hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett for a lengthy chat that included discussion of a 2007 near-death experience. The Hawaii-born actor said he was surfing off Maui in October of that year, just weeks after the birth of his daughter, when the leash of his surfboard broke, leaving him stranded in a "crazy spot" on the outer reef, about a mile from shore, where his companions couldn't see him. He said 10-foot waves kept crashing over his head and ultimately ripped his shorts off, per the Independent . Momoa said he was sure he was about to die.

"Like I literally gave up, and I'm screaming inside, and my foot just hits the outer reef," the 46-year-old said, allowing him to anchor himself. "I dig my feet into the coral, and ... I could barely put my lips above the water just to breathe and get a break." After about 10 minutes, he said his friend, surfing legend Laird Hamilton, was able to rescue him. The incident left Momoa with more than bloodied feet. He felt like he had a second chance at life. "I had already given up," he said. "So it's like, you've already given up and died and have a second chance at it." It had a profound impact. Momoa was an addicted smoker at the time. "I couldn't stop for my kids, I couldn't stop for my ex [Lisa Bonet]," he said, but "the moment I came out, I never smoked again."