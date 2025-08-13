Infamous County Clerk Brings Gay Marriage Fight to SCOTUS

Kim Davis, the former county clerk who was briefly jailed after refusing to issue same-sex marriage licenses in Kentucky in 2015, is now bringing the same-sex marriage fight back to the Supreme Court. Davis is appealing the ruling ordering her to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to the gay couple involved in her original case, and is asking the Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell v Hodges, the landmark 2015 decision that legalized same-sex marriage across the US, ABC News reports. She's seen as one of the only people in the country with legal standing to do so, but legal experts see the bid as a long-shot, USA Today reports.