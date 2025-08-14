Putin Hints He'll Raise Issue of Nuclear Weapons

The summit between President Trump and Vladimir Putin is now only a day away, and the Russian president was in full diplomacy-speak mode on Thursday. As he convened a meeting of advisers in Moscow, Putin praised Trump for making "quite energetic and sincere efforts" to achieve peace in Ukraine, reports NBC News. Putin didn't tip his hand about what he might or might not do in regard to the war, per Reuters, but he suggested that the talks might branch beyond the conflict to encompass nuclear weapons.

The Alaska summit was happening, he said, "in order to create long-term conditions of peace between our countries, and in Europe, and in the world as a whole—if, by the next stages, we reach agreements in the area of control over strategic offensive weapons."