Columnist Predicts a Specific Putin Joke

New York Times columnist Masha Gessen thinks President Trump has made a mistake in inviting Vladimir Putin to Alaska. "The moment Putin walks into the negotiating room, he has gotten everything he wants," he wrote in a piece earlier this week. "If the meeting does not produce an agreement, Putin loses nothing. Trump, on the other hand, would lose face if he walked out empty-handed. He may be motivated to accept something, anything." In a subsequent interview with NPR about Friday's summit, Gessen said the world can bank on Putin making a particular joke, but one infused with meaning.