Hunter Biden Unfazed by Melania Trump's Threat

Son of former president responds with expletive when asked about apology over Epstein comments
Posted Aug 14, 2025 12:19 PM CDT
Hunter Biden leaves federal court, Sept. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Hunter Biden is dismissing the idea of apologizing over comments he made about Jeffrey Epstein's ties to Melania and Donald Trump—despite the threat of a billion-dollar lawsuit from the first lady.

  • "F--- that. That's not going to happen," Biden told Andrew Callaghan, host of the Channel 5 show on YouTube, reports the New York Post.

Among other things, Biden previously said that it was Epstein who introduced the Trumps. However, President Trump himself disputed that on Thursday in an interview with Brian Kilmeade of Fox News, per USA Today. "Jeffrey Epstein had nothing to do with Melania," said the president, adding that he encouraged his wife to file suit. "I told her to go ahead and do it. She was very upset about it." (A similar threat from the first lady resulted in a retraction and apology from James Carville.)

