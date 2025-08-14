Hunter Biden Unfazed by Melania Trump's Threat

Among other things, Biden previously said that it was Epstein who introduced the Trumps. However, President Trump himself disputed that on Thursday in an interview with Brian Kilmeade of Fox News, per USA Today. "Jeffrey Epstein had nothing to do with Melania," said the president, adding that he encouraged his wife to file suit. "I told her to go ahead and do it. She was very upset about it." (A similar threat from the first lady resulted in a retraction and apology from James Carville.)

