NY Man Charged With Stalking Murdered CEO's Relative

A New York man has been charged with cyberstalking a family member of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, allegedly leaving threatening voicemails that expressed glee about the insurance executive's killing , federal prosecutors said Wednesday, per the AP . Shane Daley, 40, is accused of placing multiple calls to Thompson's family member after the shooting, justifying the killing and saying that the person deserved to die in a similar manner, according to a criminal complaint. Daley, of Galway, New York, was arrested and had an initial court appearance Wednesday. He was released with GPS monitoring and is scheduled back in court Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the US attorney's office in Albany said.

In a statement, Acting US Attorney John A. Sarcone said Daley, as accused, "gleefully welcomed" Thompson's murder outside a New York City hotel in December "and did all that he could to increase the Thompson family's pain and suffering." The killing of Thompson, who led one of the biggest health insurers in the US, resulted in a vast outpouring of public frustration with the country's health care system. Many Americans reacted to the shooting by relaying personal stories about difficult experiences with insurance companies. The alleged shooter, Luigi Mangione, himself has been lionized as a sort of vigilante hero by those who are critical of the insurance industry. The targeted family member was not identified.