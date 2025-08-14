COVID Isn't Taking the Summer Off

Here's what to know about summer colds and the COVID-19 variant called stratus
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 14, 2025 6:15 PM CDT
It's Summertime, and the Sneezing Is Easy
A pharmacist holds a Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot on Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Portland, Ore.   (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Summer heat, outdoor fun ... and cold and flu symptoms? The three may not go together in many people's minds: partly owing to common myths about germs and partly because many viruses really do have lower activity levels in the summer. But it is possible to get the sniffles—or worse—in the summer, reports the AP. Federal data released Friday, for example, shows COVID-19 is trending up in most states, with emergency department visits up among people of all ages. Here's what to know about summer viruses:

  • How much are colds and flu circulating? The number of people seeking medical care for three key illnesses—COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV—is currently very low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Flu is trending down and RSV has been steady.

  • But COVID-19: The virus is trending up in most states. Wastewater data estimates "moderate" activity. CDC wastewater also shows the XFG variant—nicknamed stratus—is most common. Stratus can cause a "razor blade" sore throat and is considered a "variant under monitoring" by the World Health Organization. The expectation is that COVID-19 will eventually settle into a winter seasonal pattern.
  • Other viruses: Those circulating this time of year include the one that causes "hand, foot and mouth" disease—which has symptoms similar to a cold, plus sores and rashes—and norovirus, aka the stomach flu.
  • Should you get a COVID-19 booster? For people who are otherwise healthy, timing is a key consideration to getting any vaccine. You want to get it a few weeks before that big trip or wedding, doctors say. But, for most people, it may be worth waiting until the fall in anticipation of winter cases of COVID-19 really tick up.
  • How can I lower my risk? The same things that help prevent colds, flu, and COVID any other time of the year work in the summer. Spend time outside when you can, wash your hands, wear a mask. And if you're sick, stay home.

