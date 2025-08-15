Putin's Plan to Sway Trump? Financial Incentives: Sources

When Vladimir Putin and President Trump meet in Alaska, the Russian leader is set to tempt Trump with financial incentives to back Moscow over Ukraine, the Guardian reports. Putin's adviser said the "huge untapped potential" of Russia-US economic relations will be up for discussion, and said the leaders would talk about the possibility of "further developing bilateral cooperation, including in the trade and economic sphere." He noted, "This cooperation has huge and, unfortunately so far, untapped potential."

The quickly scheduled talks, held at Putin's request, mark the Russian leader's first meeting with a US president on US soil since 2007. Putin is reportedly bringing prominent economic advisers, including his finance minister, to appeal to Trump's business interests, sources tell the newspaper. The Kremlin's message, according to one former official who spoke anonymously: "Putin knows Trump sees the world through a business lens, and will pitch a peace on his terms as the gateway to lucrative opportunities."

Sources say Putin aims to paint Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the obstacle to peace. (Trump said Thursday that he wants the next meeting to include both Putin and Zelensky, ABC News reports.) Expectations for any breakthrough on Friday are low. Russia's terms—Ukraine withdrawing from contested regions and abandoning NATO ambitions—remain nonstarters for Kyiv. Trump, for his part, has described the summit as a "feel-out" session, and the White House is managing expectations, calling it a "listening exercise," the BBC reports. Backchannel talks have floated controversial ideas like "land swaps" in eastern Ukraine, but Russia appears unwilling to give up any territory it controls, seeking instead US recognition of its gains.