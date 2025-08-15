US  | 
Halle Berry

Halle Berry May Have Just Slyly Responded to Her Ex

Instagram post appears to be an indirect reply to his recent comments about her
Posted Aug 15, 2025 2:00 AM CDT
Halle Berry Appears to Rib Her Ex After Podcast Comments
Jury member Halle Berry poses for photographers during the awards ceremony red carpet at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 24, 2025.   (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Well, that didn't take long. Halle Berry appears to have a cheeky response to ex-husband David Justice's recent comments about her, though she didn't come right out and say it. Rather, she posted photos on Instagram about her recent birthday festivities and included a telling caption, KTLA reports. "Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering," she wrote. Justice, of course, said in a podcast interview that their marriage broke down in part because he was concerned "she don't cook, don't clean, don't really seem like motherly." Berry has two kids, who were featured in the Instagram photos, People reports.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X