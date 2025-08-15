Halle Berry May Have Just Slyly Responded to Her Ex

Well, that didn't take long. Halle Berry appears to have a cheeky response to ex-husband David Justice's recent comments about her, though she didn't come right out and say it. Rather, she posted photos on Instagram about her recent birthday festivities and included a telling caption, KTLA reports. "Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering," she wrote. Justice, of course, said in a podcast interview that their marriage broke down in part because he was concerned "she don't cook, don't clean, don't really seem like motherly." Berry has two kids, who were featured in the Instagram photos, People reports.