Trump: 'We Haven't Quite Got There'

President Trump and Vladimir Putin spoke for three hours on Friday, but they did not cinch an agreement to end the war in Ukraine. "We haven't quite got there, but we've got some headway," Trump said at a cordial news conference afterward, reports the New York Times. "There's no deal until there's a deal." Trump said he would now call Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and other world leaders to update them on the details of the talks, which were not divulged during the news conference. Trump said some major sticking points remained, without elaborating, but he also called the meeting "extremely productive."
Putin, for his part, praised Trump and thanked his "dear neighbor" for hosting the "long overdue" summit, per the Washington Post. He said the two nations had reached an "understanding" on a path toward peace, and he warned Europe not to "torpedo the nascent progress," per the AP.
- "Russia is interested in ensuring that the settlement in Ukraine is long-term," he said. "I hope that today's agreements will be a starting point for achieving peace in Ukraine."
- Putin also said he agreed with Trump's past statements that the war would not have started had Trump been in the White House.
- He also invited Trump to come to Moscow for another summit at some point. Trump joked that he might take "some heat" about that but called it a possibility.