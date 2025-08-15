Trump: 'We Haven't Quite Got There'

President Trump and Vladimir Putin spoke for three hours on Friday, but they did not cinch an agreement to end the war in Ukraine. "We haven't quite got there, but we've got some headway," Trump said at a cordial news conference afterward, reports the New York Times. "There's no deal until there's a deal." Trump said he would now call Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and other world leaders to update them on the details of the talks, which were not divulged during the news conference. Trump said some major sticking points remained, without elaborating, but he also called the meeting "extremely productive."