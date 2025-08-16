Hotel Guests Find Summit Papers on Printer

Unreleased details about plans for the meeting in Alaska between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could be learned on Friday morning by anyone who checked a printer in the business center of an Anchorage hotel. Eight pages were left behind, apparently produced by US government staff members and carrying State Department markings. Three people staying at Hotel Captain Cook, a four-star hotel about 20 minutes from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, where Trump and Putin met, said they found the document on a public printer about 9am. NPR reviewed photos of the pages taken by one of them. Information on the eight pages includes: