Hotel Guests Find Summit Papers on Printer

Unreleased details about plans for the meeting in Alaska between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could be learned on Friday morning by anyone who checked a printer in the business center of an Anchorage hotel. Eight pages were left behind, apparently produced by US government staff members and carrying State Department markings. Three people staying at Hotel Captain Cook, a four-star hotel about 20 minutes from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, where Trump and Putin met, said they found the document on a public printer about 9am. NPR reviewed photos of the pages taken by one of them. Information on the eight pages includes:
- Page 1: The sequence of meetings for the day was listed, as well as the names of the rooms on the base where they were to take place. There was a reveal about the gift Trump planned to present Putin: "American Bald Eagle Desk Statue."
- Pages 2-5: The names and phone numbers of three American staff members and 13 US and Russian state leaders are listed, per NPR. Included are phonetic pronouncers for all the Russian men: "Mr. President POO-tihn."
- Pages 6-8: The last pages are all about the luncheon planned "in honor of his excellency Vladimir Putin," setting out the seating chart and menu of green salad, filet mignon, halibut olympia, and crème brûlée.
The day went off schedule. The document sets aside an hour for a Trump-Putin press conference, starting at 3:30pm. Not only did they not take questions, but they broke their joint appearance off after about 12 minutes, per Forbes. And luncheon was not served, per Axios. The White House and the State Department of State did not respond to NPR's requests for comment about the document.