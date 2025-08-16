Trump Asks West Virginia for National Guard Troops

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced Saturday he's sending 300 to 400 state National Guard members to Washington, DC, at the president's request to support federal efforts at policing the nation's capital. "West Virginia is proud to stand with President Trump in his effort to restore pride and beauty to our nation's capital," Morrisey, a Republican, said in a statement, the Washington Post reports. Administration officials said the National Guard will focus on protecting federal assets, supporting law enforcement, and serving as a visual deterrent to crime.

The White House said the Guard's role remains unchanged and is intended to create a safe environment for law enforcement. The Trump administration has described the deployments as necessary to address crime, though reports indicate violent crime rates in DC have dropped since 2023. The 800 troops already deployed are all from the DC National Guard, per the New York Times, which the president can call out himself. Governors typically control the National Guard in their states; Trump circumvented that when sending troops to Los Angeles recently, but the issue is being decided in federal court. A judge has forced changes on the administration's plans to run DC police.

It is unclear when exactly the West Virginia National Guard members will arrive, where they will be deployed, or whether other states will follow suit in contributing to the force. The federal government will cover the costs of the deployment, per the Post, and West Virginia Guard members will be provided with equipment and training for the mission. Protesters demonstrated against the takeover on Saturday at the White House and in Dupont Circle, per the Times, carrying signs with messages such as "Trump must go now" and "No Ice! No National Guard!"