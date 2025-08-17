Zelensky Visits Trump Monday, and He Won't Be Alone

Volodymyr Zelensky will make his case in person on Monday to President Trump at the White House, and he won't be alone. So far, the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, Finland, NATO, and the European Commission have pledged to attend the follow-up meeting to Trump's summit with Vladimir Putin, reports CNN.

"The trip serves as an exchange of information with US President Donald Trump following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska," said the office of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.