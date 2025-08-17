Zelensky Visits Trump Monday, and He Won't Be Alone

Top European and NATO allies will accompany Ukraine to the White House
Posted Aug 17, 2025 6:33 AM CDT
European Allies to Visit White House With Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press statement with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz following talks with European and U.S. leaders in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.   (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Volodymyr Zelensky will make his case in person on Monday to President Trump at the White House, and he won't be alone. So far, the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, Finland, NATO, and the European Commission have pledged to attend the follow-up meeting to Trump's summit with Vladimir Putin, reports CNN.

  • "The trip serves as an exchange of information with US President Donald Trump following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska," said the office of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

  • In the meantime, Kiev's European allies will meet Sunday to discuss ways to secure Ukraine's security as part of a potential peace agreement. That could involve stationing Western troops in the country: The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump told European leaders Putin has accepted the possibility.
  • After his meeting with Putin, Trump backed off his demand for an immediate ceasefire. Instead, he is now pushing for what he calls a more permanent peace agreement, a move aligned with Moscow's wishes. Putin is demanding that Ukraine give up its eastern Donbas region, which Zelensky has long called a nonstarter, in exchange for a halt to fighting elsewhere.

