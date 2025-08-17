Thousands Join Israeli Strike

Israeli police blasted crowds with water cannons and made dozens of arrests on Sunday as thousands of protesters demanding a deal to free hostages in Gaza aimed to shut down the country with a one-day strike that blocked roads and closed businesses. Groups representing families of hostages organized the nationwide demonstrations as opposition grows in Israel over plans for a new military offensive in some of Gaza's most populated areas, which many fear could further endanger the remaining hostages, the AP reports. Fifty hostages remain, and 20 of them are believed to still be alive.