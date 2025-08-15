Arrest Made Decades Later in Disappearance of Girl, 11

Trudy Appleby asked her dad if she could go swimming on Aug. 21, 1996, and he said no. Phone records indicate the 11-year-old went anyway, and then vanished. She was last seen getting into a vehicle with an unidentified man not far from her Moline, Illinois, home. Now, almost exactly 29 years later, an arrest has been made, Our Quad Cities reports. Jamison Fisher, 50, was on Wednesday indicted on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death, CBS News reports. He is accused of kidnapping and strangling Appleby, whose body was never found, but he is not charged with kidnapping because the statute of limitations has expired.