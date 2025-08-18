Big Bonuses Fuel ICE Hiring Surge

Looking for a new career with a $50,000 signing bonus, and up to $60,000 in student loan forgiveness? The federal government is pulling out all the stops—including star power and hefty perks—to rapidly expand the ranks of ICE officers, per the Wall Street Journal. There is no undergraduate degree required, the age limit has been lifted for certain positions, and retired law enforcement officials are being encouraged to return through a special "return to mission" drive. This aggressive hiring campaign comes as part of a broader push, backed by over $150 billion in new federal spending, to expand immigration enforcement under President Trump. ICE has already deported 144,000 people through June, slightly up from the previous year under President Biden.
The Department of Homeland Security's recruitment campaign has adopted eye-catching tactics, including social media ads referencing themes like father-son bonding and using images of Uncle Sam and endorsements from former Superman actor Dean Cain. While some applicants say the financial perks are hard to pass up—one Lowe's worker cited the appeal of paying off student loans—others have criticized the tone of the campaign and DHS' direct outreach to local law enforcement. ICE positions offer salaries similar to major city police jobs, but the federal bonuses far outpace what local agencies can provide. Despite the controversy, DHS reports receiving over 110,000 applications so far, though it is unclear how many meet the job requirements.