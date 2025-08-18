Big Bonuses Fuel ICE Hiring Surge

Looking for a new career with a $50,000 signing bonus, and up to $60,000 in student loan forgiveness? The federal government is pulling out all the stops—including star power and hefty perks—to rapidly expand the ranks of ICE officers, per the Wall Street Journal. There is no undergraduate degree required, the age limit has been lifted for certain positions, and retired law enforcement officials are being encouraged to return through a special "return to mission" drive. This aggressive hiring campaign comes as part of a broader push, backed by over $150 billion in new federal spending, to expand immigration enforcement under President Trump. ICE has already deported 144,000 people through June, slightly up from the previous year under President Biden.