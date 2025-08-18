Odd Issue Before Big Meeting: Zelensky's Choice of Attire

The last time Volodymyr Zelensky went to the White House, he wore a black, military-style sweatshirt instead of a suit—and it didn't sit well with President Trump. "You're all dressed up today," the president said upon seeing the Ukraine leader, recounts the BBC . The subsequent meeting went disastrously for Zelensky , and the issue is once again a topic of discussion as Zelensky prepares to visit Trump Monday morning. Axios reports that the White House has asked Ukrainian officials whether Zelensky will wear a suit this time, as Trump would prefer.

The answer appears to be a compromise: Axios reports that Zelensky won't wear the sweatshirt again—which he dons in solidarity with his troops—and will instead wear a black jacket without a tie: "suit-style but not a full suit," as one of the sources puts it. Fox News, meanwhile, talks to a Ukrainian designer who also predicts a more formal look compared to the last White House visit. "He most likely will not appear in a polo," says Elvira Gasanova. "I think he will choose a black military suit or a military-style shirt with trousers—perhaps a jacket."

It might seem like a trivial thing, but Zelensky's clothing became a source of tension at the first meeting in the Oval Office. "Why don't you wear a suit?" asked Brian Glenn, a correspondent for the conservative cable outfit Real America's Voice, per the BBC. "You're at the highest level in this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit." Zelensky shot back, "I will wear costume after this war will finish."