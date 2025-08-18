MTG: 'Middle Class Is Becoming the Working Poor'

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who's been feeling disillusioned with her party as of late, is now complaining that "the hard working middle class is becoming the working poor." On Saturday, she reposted a video —originally shared by the TikTok user "diannaallen5"—showing a woman in tears as she describes financial difficulties. "I'm wondering if anybody else is feeling like they're drowning and they can't get out," says the woman reportedly from Illinois, per Mediaite . "I work overtime, and I cannot get above water. I mean, I literally have no gas for next week."

Greene wrote that she was "seeing videos like this routinely," adding, "This is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE." This comes weeks after the Georgia Republican threatened to leave the GOP. "I think the Republican Party has turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans," she told the Daily Mail, per Mediaite. "The course that it's on, I don't want to have anything to do with it," she added, complaining that campaign promises, including to cut costs in government, were being cast aside.

Greene also said women were "really sick and tired of the way men treat Republican women," per Newsweek. Recently, she also blasted the Trump administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case and became the first Republican in Congress to describe Israel's military campaign in Gaza as a genocide. Though Greene says she remains a loyal supporter of President Trump, the Texas Tribune's Washington correspondent, Gabby Birenbaum, has suggested her recent criticisms of the GOP are tied to Trump's reluctance to back her gubernatorial ambitions, per Yahoo.