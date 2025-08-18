'I'll Get It Done,' Vows Trump Before 'Big Day' at White House

It's a "big day at the White House," President Trump declared on Truth Social Monday in what might be an understatement. He is meeting not only with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky but with leaders from Europe and NATO as well. "We have never had so many European leaders here at one time," wrote Trump, per the BBC. "A great honour for America!!! Let's see what the results will be?" In other posts, Trump lashed out at critics of his strategy to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.