'I'll Get It Done,' Vows Trump Before 'Big Day' at White House

It's a "big day at the White House," President Trump declared on Truth Social Monday in what might be an understatement. He is meeting not only with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky but with leaders from Europe and NATO as well. "We have never had so many European leaders here at one time," wrote Trump, per the BBC. "A great honour for America!!! Let's see what the results will be?" In other posts, Trump lashed out at critics of his strategy to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.
- "I know exactly what I'm doing, and I don't need the advice of people who have been working on all of these conflicts for years, and were never able to do a thing to stop them," he wrote. "I'll get it done."
A story at Axios says the administration sees a three-step process playing out: The first step was Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin last week, and the second is his meeting on Monday with Zelensky. Step three? "Get Putin and Zelensky to sit together to hash it all out in a trilateral meeting that involves the U.S." Whether Putin and Zelensky agree to the final step may depend on how well Monday's meetings go. The Ukraine leader is expected to arrive at the Oval Office about 1pm Eastern, per the Wall Street Journal.