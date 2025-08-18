Johnson Promises to Block Redistricting in California

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday accused California Democrats of orchestrating an "illegal power grab" by redrawing their state's congressional map and pledged to marshal all available Republican resources to stop the plan in its tracks. "Democrats across the nation have played politics with redistricting for decades, and this is just the latest example," the GOP speaker posted on X, the Hill reports. "Republicans who are following state and federal laws will not be lectured by people who abused the system."