Lefties Launch Their 'Argument'

A new publication led by prominent liberal voices is launching with a mission to champion the case for modern liberalism—not just criticize its opponents. The Argument , spearheaded by former Atlantic writer Jerusalem Demsas, hopes to draw readers by focusing on the tangible benefits of liberalism—prosperity, safety, and personal freedom—rather than lengthy treatises or handwringing over the populist right. Demsas has assembled a team of notable political writers, including Kelsey Piper (formerly of Vox) and Jordan Weissmann (formerly of Semafor), along with director of political data Lakshya Jain and chief of staff Kate Crawford, Semafor reports.

The real draw, however, may be its deep bench of contributors, ranging from Substack regulars like Matt Yglesias and Kyla Scanlon to economists, novelists, and former government officials. Financially, the Argument is off to a strong start, having raised approximately $4 million at a $20 million valuation from investors including Arnold Ventures and Open Philanthropy, plus a grant from Emergent Ventures. Policy and data will feature heavily, with Jain's polling group already conducting its first survey.

The Argument's launch reflects a broader trend: As Democrats regroup after a string of electoral setbacks, progressive media is moving beyond resistance, focusing instead on advocating concrete solutions. The publication's emphasis on "abundance" liberalism—improving government efficiency, housing, and public transit—echoes themes gaining traction in liberal circles. The Argument launched Monday alongside a video in which Demsas says, "We're not just going to explain. We're going to persuade. We're not just going to diagnose the problem, we're going to fight for the solutions."