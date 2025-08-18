DOJ Pledges to Turn Over First Epstein Files This Week

The Justice Department has notified Congress it will start releasing documents related to Jeffrey Epstein as soon as Friday, according to Republican Rep. James Comer. The Kentucky Republican, who chairs a House Oversight subcommittee, said the DOJ committed to begin providing records the panel had subpoenaed, the Washington Post reports. Comer cautioned that the process will take time due to the sensitive nature of the material, including the need to redact information identifying victims and any child sexual abuse content.

The subpoena, issued earlier this month, came with a deadline of Tuesday and adds to mounting scrutiny of the Trump administration's handling of materials connected to the Epstein case. The subcommittee wants more than the files: Members also are seeking documents or testimony from several people, including Bill and Hillary Clinton and multiple former attorneys general spanning both Democratic and Republican administrations. Bill Barr, who was attorney general during President Trump's first term, sat for a closed-door deposition Monday, per Axios.

Democrats on the panel immediately said that by not meeting the original deadline and not supplying all documents requested, the DOJ was not fully complying, per the Hill. The timeline for full compliance remains unclear, per the Post. Comer, in his statement, characterized the document release as a step toward transparency, echoing public calls for more information about the investigation into the disgraced financier, who died in jail in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges.