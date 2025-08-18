DOJ Pledges to Turn Over First Epstein Files This Week

Panel's deadline was Tuesday, and Democrats say the the department isn't in full compliance
Posted Aug 18, 2025 5:25 PM CDT
Comer: DOJ Will Turn Over First Epstein Files This Week
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a deposition with former Attorney General Bill Barr, on Capitol Hill, Monday, Aug 18, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The Justice Department has notified Congress it will start releasing documents related to Jeffrey Epstein as soon as Friday, according to Republican Rep. James Comer. The Kentucky Republican, who chairs a House Oversight subcommittee, said the DOJ committed to begin providing records the panel had subpoenaed, the Washington Post reports. Comer cautioned that the process will take time due to the sensitive nature of the material, including the need to redact information identifying victims and any child sexual abuse content.

The subpoena, issued earlier this month, came with a deadline of Tuesday and adds to mounting scrutiny of the Trump administration's handling of materials connected to the Epstein case. The subcommittee wants more than the files: Members also are seeking documents or testimony from several people, including Bill and Hillary Clinton and multiple former attorneys general spanning both Democratic and Republican administrations. Bill Barr, who was attorney general during President Trump's first term, sat for a closed-door deposition Monday, per Axios.

Democrats on the panel immediately said that by not meeting the original deadline and not supplying all documents requested, the DOJ was not fully complying, per the Hill. The timeline for full compliance remains unclear, per the Post. Comer, in his statement, characterized the document release as a step toward transparency, echoing public calls for more information about the investigation into the disgraced financier, who died in jail in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X