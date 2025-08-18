Trump Pauses Talks, Calls Putin

Conversation had been planned for after the White House meeting
Posted Aug 18, 2025 5:01 PM CDT
President Trump, right, and France's President Emmanuel Macron participate in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders in the East Room of the White House on Monday.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump took a break from his talks at the White House with European leaders on Monday to phone Russian President Vladimir Putin. Diplomats and others said Trump was expected to return to the conversation about the war on Ukraine afterward, Reuters reports. Trump had said earlier that he would speak with Putin when the meeting was over; he'd similarly talked to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after his sessions with Putin in Alaska on Friday, per Axios.

"We're going to have a phone call right after these meetings today," Trump told reporters earlier Monday in the Oval Office, per NBC News, saying Putin was expecting the call. Instead, Trump stepped out of the White House meeting with the European officials.

