ICE Posts False Claim About Democrat, Leading to Threats

A Connecticut lawmaker has found himself the target of threats and harassment after Immigration and Customs Enforcement amplified a false claim that he exposed agents' detailed location information on social media. State Rep. Corey Paris, a Democrat from Stamford, notified constituents on Instagram about immigration enforcement efforts in his district, urging residents to stay alert, per the New York Times . The post was picked up by the right-wing " Libs of TikTok " account on X, which accused Paris of "doxxing ICE's live location" and aiding people in evading arrest—despite Paris not sharing any specific location details.

ICE's official account reshared the post, which called for Paris to be charged, and tagged the Justice Department. Paris says this escalation led to threats against him and his family, including racist and homophobic abuse. Connecticut State Police are investigating. ICE declined to address the threats Paris received, instead highlighting increased harassment of its own agents. The agency's spokeswoman defended the decision to reshare the post, saying ICE routinely shares content from outside groups.

Paris and others say their aim is to avoid mistaken ICE arrests and dangerous encounters that have occurred in the past. "Federal agencies should not be in the business, quite frankly, of targeting elected officials for speaking up about community safety," Paris tells the Times. "That's our job." Other people called out by "Libs of TikTok" have also faced violent threats, including Analise Ortiz, a Democratic state senator in Arizona, who wrote about sightings of ICE agents. "Libs of TikTok" creator Chaya Raichik accompanied Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on a ride-along with ICE agents in April, per Wired.