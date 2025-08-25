Undocumented Students in Texas See Tuition Soar

As a new school year begins, thousands of undocumented college students in Texas are facing soaring tuition bills under a fast-tracked deal between state leaders and the Trump administration to scrap their in-state tuition. Now, the same tactic may be used in other states, reports the Washington Post . In a lawsuit filed in June, the Justice Department argued that federal law prohibits states from offering tuition breaks to undocumented students if out-of-state US citizens don't receive the same deal. The case was resolved within hours, sparking accusations of backroom coordination between Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and federal officials.

Critics say the settlement bypassed both legislative and judicial processes and note that the legislature, despite Republican dominance, had failed to overturn the so-called Texas Dream Act earlier this year. Now, legal appeals are underway as students and advocacy groups seek to reverse the decision, but the immediate impact is confusion and mounting financial pressure as the fall semester begins. Students now face tuition hikes that could triple their costs overnight, with some reporting bills jumping from $5,000 to $21,000 per semester.

While some managed to secure last-minute donor support, many others are reconsidering their academic plans. The abrupt shift has left colleges scrambling to determine which students are still eligible for in-state rates, particularly those covered by DACA, the federal program for young immigrants brought to the US as children. The Justice Department is now pursuing similar legal challenges in Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Minnesota, aiming to block in-state tuition for undocumented students more broadly. Immigrant advocates argue the new approach could price thousands out of higher education and hurt state economies. Texas alone could lose over $460 million annually in economic activity.