Star Player Loses It on Ump After Photographer's Gaffe

Former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will not be repeating his feat this year after losing in the first round on Sunday to Benjamin Bonzi of France. And the loss will be a memorable one, thanks to a very public gaffe by a photographer that led to a court meltdown by the Russian player. The details:

The unidentified man apparently lost track of play and entered the court after Bonzi missed a serve on match point in the third set. Chair umpire Greg Allensworth ordered him off the court, then awarded Bonzi his first serve over again because of the delay, which the AP says is a standard call.

Medvedev: He erupted at the decision to confront—and taunt—the ump. "Are you a man, why are you shaking?" he asked, per Reuters. "He wants to go home, guys, he doesn't like it here," Medvedev told the crowd, speaking into the microphones behind the ump's chair. "He gets paid by the match, not by the hour." As he left, he shouted, "What did Reilly Opelka say?" multiple times, a reference to that player calling Allensworth "the worst ump on tour." He egged on the crowd as it booed and refused to quiet down so Bonzi could serve again, which ended up prolonging the delay to six minutes.

Video: Watch it all unfold here.