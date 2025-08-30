SSA Whistleblower Quits Amid 'Panic and Dread'

Charles Borges, the Social Security Administration's chief data officer, stepped down on Friday after filing a whistleblower complaint accusing Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staff of uploading the entire nation's Social Security data to an insecure cloud platform. His resignation was confirmed by the Government Accountability Project, which is handling his legal case, per CBS News . Borges' complaint alleges that DOGE staff mishandled sensitive information, potentially exposing it by placing it in a "vulnerable cloud environment."

The SSA, however, disputes these claims, stating the data in question is kept in a secure area not accessible from the internet and that there's no evidence of a data breach. In his resignation letter to SSA Commissioner Frank Bisignano, Borges said he was forced out due to what he described as retaliation, including exclusion and a hostile work environment, after raising concerns internally and filing his complaint. Borges characterized his departure as a "constructive discharge," noting that new leadership created an atmosphere of "panic and dread," limited information-sharing, and ignored his requests for transparency.

Borges also says in his letter that he has suffered "mental, physical, and emotional distress" as a result of the situation, per the AP. The controversy comes as the Supreme Court recently allowed DOGE temporary access to Social Security data amid ongoing legal challenges. Labor unions and advocacy groups argue this access violates privacy laws, but the Supreme Court lifted a lower court's block at the federal government's request, saying it hindered modernization efforts.