In Trump's Attempted Firing of Fed Gov, a 'Legal Gray Area'

President Trump's fight to get rid of a Federal Reserve governor doesn't look to be over anytime soon—and likely will end up in front of the highest court in the land. That's per ABC News, which notes that "no president has ever tried to terminate a member of the Federal Reserve for cause, and no court has ever been asked to weigh in on such an action." The outlet expects at least a possible preliminary decision on Lisa Cook by the end of 2025, centered on Trump's mortgage fraud allegations against her, though it notes it's "far from clear" which way the Supreme Court would ultimately lean. More:

'For cause': The Washington Post takes a closer look at the legalities of the case, citing Section 10 of the Federal Reserve Act, which notes that members of the board "shall hold office for a term of 14 years from the expiration of the term of his predecessor, unless sooner removed for cause by the president." It's the "for cause" part that's causing a "legal gray area," per the Post, with Trump lobbing so-far-unproven accusations against Cook of her claiming two different properties as her primary residence.