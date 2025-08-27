Michael Jackson's Eldest Has Big News

Their engagement announcement wasn't timed to make a splash, considering Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's news " broke the internet " earlier Tuesday, but Prince Jackson and his longtime girlfriend are preparing to walk down the aisle, too. The eldest of Michael Jackson's three children announced his engagement to his girlfriend of eight years, identified by TMZ as Molly Schirmang, on Instagram on Tuesday. "We've traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together," wrote the 28-year-old Jackson. "I'm excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories."

The pair reportedly met at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, from which Jackson graduated in 2019. He first revealed their relationship on Instagram in 2018, after a year of dating. At the time, Prince's sister Paris Jackson wrote that it "warms my heart to see how much joy you two bring each other," per People. Jackson shared various photos of the couple on Tuesday, including one of them posing in white, and another showing them with Jackson's paternal grandmother, Katherine Jackson, outside the Jackson family compound in Encino, Calif., per E! News.