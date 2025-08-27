National Guard Spotted Picking Up Trash in DC

Administration says it's beautifying the nation's capital
Posted Aug 27, 2025 2:53 AM CDT
National Guard Seen Picking Up Trash in DC
Members of the West Virginia National Guard patrol on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

National Guard members activated as part of President Trump's "federal takeover" of Washington, DC, were spotted on litter patrol Tuesday. Fox 5 DC reports a bus full of troops were picking up trash in Lafayette Park, which is just outside the White House, and an official later confirmed to the station that a total of 110 troops were gathering garbage there, on the National Mall, and at the Tidal Basin. The military office overseeing the troops says it's related to the administration's "beautification and restoration mission" in the nation's capital. "We are committed to keeping DC safe and beautiful," the official says. Dozens of other such projects are planned, NBC 4 Washington reports.

One example of the dissenting voices that sprang up: Jessie Rabinowitz with the National Homeless Law Center, who posted on social media, "I just learned that the national guard was seen picking up trash on White House grounds. Why are we spending $1 million a day for them to pick up trash? For one week of DC guard deployment, we could solve homelessness for 150 ppl for a year." The joint task force in DC reportedly oversees 2,234 troops from the DC, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia National Guards.

