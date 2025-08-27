National Guard Spotted Picking Up Trash in DC

National Guard members activated as part of President Trump's "federal takeover" of Washington, DC, were spotted on litter patrol Tuesday. Fox 5 DC reports a bus full of troops were picking up trash in Lafayette Park, which is just outside the White House, and an official later confirmed to the station that a total of 110 troops were gathering garbage there, on the National Mall, and at the Tidal Basin. The military office overseeing the troops says it's related to the administration's "beautification and restoration mission" in the nation's capital. "We are committed to keeping DC safe and beautiful," the official says. Dozens of other such projects are planned, NBC 4 Washington reports.