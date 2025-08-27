After Report Alleges Covert US Operatives, Denmark Reacts

Denmark has summoned the top US diplomat in Copenhagen after a Danish broadcaster reported that Americans have been quietly working to stoke pro-US sentiment and push for Greenland's secession from Denmark. According to Danish public broadcaster DR, "at least three" unnamed US operatives were allegedly trying to infiltrate Greenland's society, build networks of useful contacts, and rally support for breaking away from Denmark, reports the Guardian. DR was not able to determine who these Americans were allegedly working for, though it alleged the men, whose names it chose to withhold, had been known to have ties to President Trump.