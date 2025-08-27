After Report Alleges Covert US Operatives, Denmark Reacts

Denmark has summoned the top US diplomat in Copenhagen after a Danish broadcaster reported that Americans have been quietly working to stoke pro-US sentiment and push for Greenland's secession from Denmark. According to Danish public broadcaster DR, "at least three" unnamed US operatives were allegedly trying to infiltrate Greenland's society, build networks of useful contacts, and rally support for breaking away from Denmark, reports the Guardian. DR was not able to determine who these Americans were allegedly working for, though it alleged the men, whose names it chose to withhold, had been known to have ties to President Trump.
Danish intelligence previously warned that Greenland, which enjoys autonomy but remains part of Denmark, was being subjected to "various kinds of influence campaigns." Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen had this to say on Wednesday, per ABC News:
- "We are aware that foreign actors continue to show an interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark. It is therefore not surprising if we experience outside attempts to influence the future of the kingdom in the time ahead. Any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the kingdom will of course be unacceptable. In that light, I have asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the US chargé d'affaires for a meeting at the ministry."
The BBC
notes the US does not have an ambassador in Denmark at this time; charge d'affaires Mark Stroh is currently the top US diplomat in Copenhagen. A meeting is expected to take place later Wednesday, per the Guardian.