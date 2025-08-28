Mexico Wants in on Cartel Boss' Billions

Mexico's president is calling on the US to channel some of the billions of dollars seized from Sinaloa cartel co-founder Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada back across the border. In pleading guilty Monday to US charges of drug trafficking and murder, the 77-year-old Zambada agreed to forfeit some $15 billion in assets, per CBS News. Speaking Wednesday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that "if the United States government were to recover resources, then we would be asking for them to be given to Mexico for the poorest people."