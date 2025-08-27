UK Conducting Its 'First Mass Removal of Wet Wipes'

London's infamous "wet wipe island"—a massive eyesore made largely of flushed bathroom wipes—will finally meet its end. ABC News reports heavy machinery is now scooping up an estimated 180 tons of congealed debris from the Thames' shoreline near Hammersmith Bridge, marking the UK's first mechanical effort to tackle this kind of river pollution. The operation, led by the Port of London Authority, began in early August and is expected to last a month; it will occur during a tight daily four-hour window at low tide. A rep for the port authority called it "the first mass removal of wet wipes that's ever taken place in the country."

She added that a "rake and shake" method is being employed, in which wet wipes are separated from river sediment so that only the trash is removed. The Guardian reports the wipes will ultimately end up in a landfill. This cleanup is being hailed as a victory by Thames21, a local charity whose volunteers spent years tallying and removing wipes by hand—140,000 of them since 2017. ABC News reports their data was key in convincing the authorities to intervene. Among that data: The group estimates UK residents use roughly 11 billion wet wipes each year and flush about 25% of them.

The Thames, once declared "biologically dead" in 1957, now hosts 125 fish species and even serves as a shark nursery. But wet wipes threaten that rebound, breaking down into microplastics that end up inside fish—researchers estimate about 70% of Thames flounder have plastic fibers in their stomachs, for instance.