Microsoft Workers Arrested for Protesting Israel Ties

Police arrested seven people Tuesday after they occupied the office of Microsoft President Brad Smith as part of continued protests over the company's ties to the Israel Defense Forces, organizers said. Current and former Microsoft employees were among those arrested, said the protest group No Azure for Apartheid, per the AP . Azure is Microsoft's primary cloud computing platform, and Microsoft has said it is reviewing a Guardian report this month that Israel has used it to facilitate attacks on Palestinian targets. The protesters could be seen huddled together on a Twitch livestream as officers moved in to arrest them. The video showed another group assembled outside.

During a media briefing Tuesday afternoon, Smith said two of those arrested were Microsoft employees. Three others are former employees, per the Guardian. Eighteen people were arrested in a similar protest in a plaza at the headquarters last week. The group has been protesting the company for months. Microsoft in May fired an employee who interrupted a speech by CEO Satya Nadella, and in April it fired two others who interrupted the company's 50th anniversary celebration. The group's demands include that the company, accused of playing an "active role in the genocide of Palestinians," cut ties with Israel and pay reparations to Palestinians.

The AP previously reported that the Israeli Ministry of Defense uses Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform to transcribe, translate, and process intelligence gathered through mass surveillance. Microsoft later said a review found no evidence Azure or its AI technologies were used to target or harm people in Gaza. Then this month, the Guardian reported the IDF uses Azure to store phone call data obtained through the mass surveillance of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. Microsoft is investigating the allegations, which would be prohibited under its terms of service. Following Tuesday's arrests, Smith said the company would ensure "our human rights principles and contractual terms of service are upheld everywhere."